Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $323.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.