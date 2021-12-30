Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $150.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.20 and a 52-week high of $151.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

