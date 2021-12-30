Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,622,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $145.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.81. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $156.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

