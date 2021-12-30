Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 212,484 shares.The stock last traded at $153.75 and had previously closed at $153.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.