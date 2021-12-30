Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68,595.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $4.91 or 0.00010522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $68,595.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.75 or 0.07750796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.09 or 0.99858257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00072781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007786 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 796,772 coins and its circulating supply is 652,157 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

