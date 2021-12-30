Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Down 3.8%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 2,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 245,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of $527.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

