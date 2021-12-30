Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.09

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $2,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 346,747 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,863,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

