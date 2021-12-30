Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T by 34.4% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

