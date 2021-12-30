Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

HON opened at $207.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

