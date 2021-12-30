Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.30 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

