Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 264,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.45. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

