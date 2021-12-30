VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $602.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.95.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.