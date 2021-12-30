Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report $150.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $581.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $636.10 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $646.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

VECO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 480,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

