Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VLD. William Blair began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VLD opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Velo3D has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Velo3D

