Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,320,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,563 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

