Versor Investments LP Has $612,000 Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,712,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after buying an additional 227,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.