Versor Investments LP Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CIT opened at $51.57 on Thursday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.49.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

