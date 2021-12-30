Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 244,178 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.