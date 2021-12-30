Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $176.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

