Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.