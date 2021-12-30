Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $27.65 million and $416,976.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 434,450,478.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,156,285 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.