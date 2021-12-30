Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Sells $580,500.00 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

