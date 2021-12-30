Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,474,954 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £9.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

