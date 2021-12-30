Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Manitowoc worth $30,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Manitowoc by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Manitowoc by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTW opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $670.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 2.26.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

