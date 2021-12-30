Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $32,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

RUBY opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $895.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

