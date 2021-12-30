Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 566,618 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Cinemark worth $33,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 489.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 670,374 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $11,135,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 417.1% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 594,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 479,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

