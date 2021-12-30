Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,887,061 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $36,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

