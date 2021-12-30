Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Atkore worth $34,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Atkore by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atkore by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Atkore by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 233,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.44. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

