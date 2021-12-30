Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $29,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after purchasing an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,287,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.50 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

