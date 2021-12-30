Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 925 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of SYNNEX worth $31,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SYNNEX by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

SNX opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

