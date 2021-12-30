VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007005 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

