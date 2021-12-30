Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Purchases $25,172.96 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 2,402 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after buying an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,941,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 249,999 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

