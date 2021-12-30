Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $10,872,290. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $218.39. 27,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,772. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $420.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.68 and a 200-day moving average of $225.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.