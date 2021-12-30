Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

NYSE V traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.23. 31,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,772. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.68 and its 200-day moving average is $225.43. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $10,872,290. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

