Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vocera continues to augment the clinical workflow by enabling the interoperability of its solutions with a number of clinical and operational systems used in hospitals today. The company is well-positioned to benefit from a comprehensive product portfolio supported by an accretive customer base. The key growth drivers are a healthy momentum in order bookings and a strong pricing power. The company’s wide swath of integrations continues to be a major differentiator. Vocera raised its earlier guidance for 2021 to better reflect the improving business conditions. With solid fundamentals and huge revenue-generating potential, it aims to benefit from several mega trends in the healthcare industry. However, complex technology deployment, dependence on limited suppliers for hardware components and supply chain woes due to the pandemic are headwinds.”

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VCRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

VCRA stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -270.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,143,136. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 17.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,282,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 501,209 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.