Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €250.00 by Nord/LB

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €250.00 ($284.09) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €257.79 ($292.94).

ETR VOW3 traded up €0.92 ($1.05) on Wednesday, reaching €179.34 ($203.80). The company had a trading volume of 427,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The business has a 50 day moving average of €183.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

