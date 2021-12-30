Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.50 ($72.16).

Vonovia stock opened at €48.29 ($54.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

