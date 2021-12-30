Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares during the period. Vontier comprises 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 1.49% of Vontier worth $84,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,445,000 after buying an additional 1,265,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $25,440,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 59.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 702,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 33.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,993,000 after buying an additional 647,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

