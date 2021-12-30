Wade G W & Inc. Makes New Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UP opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

