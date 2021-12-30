Wade G W & Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

Shares of ETN opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average of $161.07. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

