Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.13% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $150.41 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.52 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

