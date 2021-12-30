Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €160.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €160.00 ($181.82) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.64 ($182.54).

ETR WCH traded down €0.60 ($0.68) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €131.80 ($149.77). 60,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €143.96. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($198.58).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

