Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $69,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

ACN stock opened at $416.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.02. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $263.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.