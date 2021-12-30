Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $13.15 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $258.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

