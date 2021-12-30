Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 7,275 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 29,018 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $9,377,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Shares of CPT opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.57. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

