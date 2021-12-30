Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

12/28/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

12/22/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

12/21/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

12/6/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

12/3/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

12/1/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

11/16/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

11/15/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

11/3/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

