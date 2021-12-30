Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SES (SGBAF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SES (OTCMKTS: SGBAF) in the last few weeks:

12/28/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

12/25/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2021 – SES had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $$7.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.26. Ses S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ses S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

