Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SES (SGBAF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SES (OTCMKTS: SGBAF) in the last few weeks:
12/28/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
12/25/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/17/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.
12/16/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/13/2021 – SES had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
12/10/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/7/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. "
11/17/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $$7.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.26. Ses S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.
SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ses S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
