Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) were down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 12,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 541,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEJO shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

