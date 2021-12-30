Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Bought by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Welbilt accounts for about 2.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Welbilt by 72.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 954,781 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,282,000 after buying an additional 3,814,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Welbilt by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 47.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,375 shares of company stock valued at $861,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

WBT stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.