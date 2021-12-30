West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $112,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 524,057 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.